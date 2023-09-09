StockNews.com Lowers Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rigel Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.75.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of RIGL stock opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.34. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $2.04. The firm has a market cap of $190.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 0.69.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $26.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 583,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 10,602 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Tamarack Advisers LP raised its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 2,300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 211,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 55,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,723,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 182,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company's commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test.

