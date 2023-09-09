Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th.

Westlake Chemical Partners Price Performance

WLKP stock opened at $22.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.54 and a 200-day moving average of $22.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 12 month low of $18.58 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.59 million, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.97.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $264.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.47 million. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 6.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Chemical Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.4714 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.49%. This is a boost from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Westlake Chemical Partners’s payout ratio is 113.86%.

Insider Activity at Westlake Chemical Partners

In other Westlake Chemical Partners news, SVP Andrew Kenner bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 16,498 shares of company stock worth $373,427 over the last quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westlake Chemical Partners

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

Further Reading

