General Motors (NYSE:GM) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GM. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Tigress Financial reiterated a strong-buy rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.27.

Shares of GM opened at $32.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. General Motors has a 1-year low of $31.10 and a 1-year high of $43.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. General Motors had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $44.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.03%.

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $381,300.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 282,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,601,893. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth about $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 379.2% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

