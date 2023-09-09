StockNews.com Downgrades Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NVTA. Raymond James lowered shares of Invitae from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Invitae from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Invitae to $1.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Reduce and an average price target of $2.08.

Shares of NVTA opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.28. Invitae has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $4.20. The stock has a market cap of $219.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.70.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $120.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.19 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 6,100.71% and a negative net margin of 161.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invitae will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Invitae by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 32,262,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,457,000 after purchasing an additional 931,593 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitae by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,624,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,196,000 after acquiring an additional 544,941 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitae by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,323,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,096,000 after acquiring an additional 604,081 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invitae by 7.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,811,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 348,802 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitae by 34.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,551,464 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,226,000 after acquiring an additional 647,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, that provides genetic information to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, precision oncology, women's health, rare diseases, and pharmacogenomics; digital health solutions; and health data services.

