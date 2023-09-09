DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DTE. UBS Group raised DTE Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from $129.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on DTE Energy from $127.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, 888 reissued a maintains rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.07.

DTE Energy Price Performance

DTE Energy stock opened at $102.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.77. The firm has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.61. DTE Energy has a one year low of $100.07 and a one year high of $136.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a $0.952 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total value of $283,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,507.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,435,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,918,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,375 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 224.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,379,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,053 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in DTE Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after buying an additional 1,420,586 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in DTE Energy by 459.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,199,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,024,000 after buying an additional 985,300 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in DTE Energy by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,456,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,506,000 after buying an additional 962,628 shares during the period. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

