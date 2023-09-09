Brokerages Set FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOTE) Target Price at $7.44

Shares of FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOTE – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.44.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOTE shares. Roth Mkm started coverage on FiscalNote in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.75 target price for the company. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of FiscalNote in a report on Friday, July 14th. B. Riley started coverage on FiscalNote in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FiscalNote in a report on Wednesday, June 21st.

In other FiscalNote news, Director Conrad Yiu acquired 55,000 shares of FiscalNote stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,511,985 shares in the company, valued at $4,535,955. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 50.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOTE. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in FiscalNote in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in FiscalNote in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in FiscalNote in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FiscalNote in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in FiscalNote in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS:NOTE opened at $2.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. FiscalNote has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $8.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.53. The stock has a market cap of $266.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.38.

FiscalNote (OTCMKTS:NOTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $32.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.03 million. FiscalNote had a negative net margin of 180.24% and a negative return on equity of 111.55%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FiscalNote will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc operates as technology company. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.

