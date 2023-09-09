Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPGet Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.58.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DSP shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Viant Technology from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Institutional Trading of Viant Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Viant Technology by 252.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Viant Technology by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 51,594 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Viant Technology by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Viant Technology by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 787,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Viant Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Stock Down 0.7 %

Viant Technology stock opened at $6.64 on Friday. Viant Technology has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $7.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.73. The stock has a market cap of $414.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 0.27.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSPGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.19. Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $33.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Viant Technology will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Viant Technology

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Adelphic, a cloud-based demand side platform (DSP) that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP)

