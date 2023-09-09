Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.58.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DSP shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Viant Technology from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Get Viant Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DSP

Institutional Trading of Viant Technology

Viant Technology Stock Down 0.7 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Viant Technology by 252.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Viant Technology by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 51,594 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Viant Technology by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Viant Technology by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 787,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Viant Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology stock opened at $6.64 on Friday. Viant Technology has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $7.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.73. The stock has a market cap of $414.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 0.27.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.19. Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $33.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Viant Technology will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Viant Technology

(Get Free Report

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Adelphic, a cloud-based demand side platform (DSP) that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.