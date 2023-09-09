Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Receives C$15.89 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.89.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on D.UN shares. TD Securities raised their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.50 to C$14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Price Performance
About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst
Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.
