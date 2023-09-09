Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Receives C$15.89 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.89.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on D.UN shares. TD Securities raised their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.50 to C$14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on D.UN

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Price Performance

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

Shares of D.UN opened at C$11.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$382.96 million, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.96. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a twelve month low of C$11.71 and a twelve month high of C$18.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$13.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.04.

(Get Free Report

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.