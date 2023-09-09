MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the three analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.67.

MRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MRC Global in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised MRC Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MRC Global by 5.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,305,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,714,000 after purchasing an additional 455,224 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MRC Global by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,162,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,927 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MRC Global by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,909,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,575,000 after acquiring an additional 322,937 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in MRC Global by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,669,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,087,000 after acquiring an additional 365,225 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MRC Global by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,406,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,477,000 after acquiring an additional 31,186 shares during the period.

NYSE MRC opened at $9.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01. MRC Global has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.30 million, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 2.24.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $871.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.58 million. MRC Global had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 34.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MRC Global will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the gas utility, energy, and industrial end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

