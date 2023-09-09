Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Receives C$57.40 Average PT from Analysts

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$57.40.

CAR.UN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$61.00 to C$59.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$54.50 to C$55.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Shares of TSE:CAR.UN opened at C$49.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.36. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 12 month low of C$39.08 and a 12 month high of C$52.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$50.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$49.02. The company has a market cap of C$8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.37, a PEG ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.04.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (?MHC?) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

