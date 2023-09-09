Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.13.

Separately, TheStreet cut Focus Financial Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 4.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 34.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. BloombergSen Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 2.6% in the first quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 15.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FOCS stock opened at $52.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Focus Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $30.27 and a 12 month high of $53.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,059.80 and a beta of 1.28.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $583.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.55 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 24.55%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

