Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.13.
Separately, TheStreet cut Focus Financial Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th.
Shares of FOCS stock opened at $52.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Focus Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $30.27 and a 12 month high of $53.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,059.80 and a beta of 1.28.
Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $583.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.55 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 24.55%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.
Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.
