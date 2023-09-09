Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

NASDAQ:COGT opened at $12.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.68. Cogent Biosciences has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $17.54.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cogent Biosciences will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cogent Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COGT. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 391.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,408,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,447 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Cogent Biosciences by 109.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,685,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,471,000 after buying an additional 2,448,354 shares in the last quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC increased its position in Cogent Biosciences by 55.1% during the second quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 5,631,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,672,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Cogent Biosciences by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,999,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,354,000 after buying an additional 1,986,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $17,116,000.

About Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target exon 17 mutations found within the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

