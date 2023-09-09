Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has $15.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Douglas Emmett from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Douglas Emmett from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.40.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on DEI

Douglas Emmett Trading Down 0.9 %

Institutional Trading of Douglas Emmett

Shares of NYSE:DEI opened at $13.74 on Tuesday. Douglas Emmett has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $22.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3,231.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.