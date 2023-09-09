UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN)

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $68.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DIN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dine Brands Global in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $78.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, 888 reissued a downgrade rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.50.

Shares of DIN opened at $52.48 on Tuesday. Dine Brands Global has a 12-month low of $52.27 and a 12-month high of $82.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.07 and its 200 day moving average is $62.78. The stock has a market cap of $816.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.83.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $208.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Dine Brands Global’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is currently 41.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 17.9% in the second quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,529 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 6.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,685,157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,790,000 after buying an additional 101,852 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Dine Brands Global by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Dine Brands Global by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP), Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

