Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ROIC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.67.

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Down 0.6 %

Retail Opportunity Investments Dividend Announcement

Shares of ROIC opened at $13.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.41. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12-month low of $11.97 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.16%.

Insider Transactions at Retail Opportunity Investments

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,000 shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $53,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,957.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Retail Opportunity Investments

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIC. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.9% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 8.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of June 30, 2023, ROIC owned 93 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

