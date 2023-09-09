JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on JRONY. Bank of America upgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS to €26.60 ($28.60) in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jerónimo Martins, SGPS currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.70.

Get Jerónimo Martins SGPS alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Trading Up 1.7 %

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

JRONY opened at $46.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.06. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a twelve month low of $35.06 and a twelve month high of $59.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

(Get Free Report)

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.