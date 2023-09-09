JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on JRONY. Bank of America upgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS to €26.60 ($28.60) in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jerónimo Martins, SGPS currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.70.
About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS
Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.
