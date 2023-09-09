Mercari (OTCMKTS:MCARY) Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mercari (OTCMKTS:MCARY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Mercari in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They set an outperform rating on the stock.
Mercari, Inc plans, develops, and operates Mercari marketplace applications in Japan and the United States. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.
