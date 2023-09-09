Mercari (OTCMKTS:MCARY) Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mercari (OTCMKTS:MCARY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Mercari in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They set an outperform rating on the stock.

Mercari Price Performance

About Mercari

Shares of MCARY opened at $10.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.86 and its 200-day moving average is $10.36. Mercari has a fifty-two week low of $6.55 and a fifty-two week high of $13.42.

Mercari, Inc plans, develops, and operates Mercari marketplace applications in Japan and the United States. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

