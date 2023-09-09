Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Upgraded to Market Perform by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has $366.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $328.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LULU. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $424.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $438.62.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $396.36 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $277.50 and a one year high of $406.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $381.20 and its 200 day moving average is $361.52. The company has a market capitalization of $50.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 44.47%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $11,220,381.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,692. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

