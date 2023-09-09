Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Raymond James currently has $69.00 target price on the stock.

REG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Regency Centers from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Regency Centers from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.67.

Regency Centers Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $64.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.83. Regency Centers has a twelve month low of $51.97 and a twelve month high of $68.56.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.51). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 29.33%. The company had revenue of $314.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Regency Centers will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 121.50%.

Insider Transactions at Regency Centers

In other news, EVP Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $59,751.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,746.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $59,751.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,746.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total transaction of $8,313,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 343,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,839,467.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regency Centers

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REG. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 0.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 32,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 5.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 2.0% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 5,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 0.8% during the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Further Reading

