Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating and a $130.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PAYX. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. SpectralCast reissued a reiterates rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Barclays cut their target price on Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. 3M reissued an initiates rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $123.12.

Paychex Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $120.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.87. Paychex has a 12-month low of $104.09 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.79%.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,208. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,208. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 132,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $15,999,245.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 459,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,289,533.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,916 shares of company stock valued at $26,789,753 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors grew its position in Paychex by 29.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,823,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,599,000 after buying an additional 4,253,202 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Paychex by 27.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,757,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,252,000 after buying an additional 2,528,158 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Paychex by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,310,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $928,283,000 after buying an additional 328,614 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,673,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $771,164,000 after buying an additional 651,753 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Paychex by 98,060.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,093,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $681,714,000 after buying an additional 6,087,596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

