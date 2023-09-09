Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CABA. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Monday, August 14th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Cabaletta Bio presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.88.

Cabaletta Bio Stock Performance

CABA opened at $13.86 on Tuesday. Cabaletta Bio has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $16.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.02. The firm has a market cap of $551.77 million, a PE ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 2.55.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.10. Equities analysts forecast that Cabaletta Bio will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Gwendolyn Binder sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total transaction of $152,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $442,530. Company insiders own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cabaletta Bio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 445.6% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,015,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279,361 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP raised its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,368,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,573,000 after purchasing an additional 533,186 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,221,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,683,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,820,000. Finally, VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $17,531,000.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease.

Further Reading

