Chalice Mining (OTC:CGMLF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Underweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chalice Mining (OTC:CGMLF – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Chalice Mining Price Performance

Shares of OTC:CGMLF opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.54 and its 200-day moving average is $4.28. Chalice Mining has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $5.47.

About Chalice Mining

Chalice Mining Limited operates as a mineral exploration and evaluation company. The company explores for gold, copper, cobalt, palladium, platinum group element, and nickel deposits. Its flagship properties include the Julimar Nickel-Copper-Platinum group element project that covers an area of approximately 740 square kilometers located in Avon Region, Western Australia; and the Barrabarra Nickel -Copper- Platinum group element project located in Geraldton.

