Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $24.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $19.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Associated Banc in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on Associated Banc from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Associated Banc from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.94.

Associated Banc Stock Performance

Shares of Associated Banc stock opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. Associated Banc has a 52 week low of $14.47 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). Associated Banc had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $328.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.65 million. Equities analysts forecast that Associated Banc will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.07%.

Insider Transactions at Associated Banc

In other Associated Banc news, EVP Randall J. Erickson sold 26,335 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $500,365.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,623,045. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 11.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 10.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 5,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

