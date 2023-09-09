Sanford C. Bernstein Upgrades Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) to “Outperform”

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $282.00 target price on the home improvement retailer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $252.00.

LOW has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $237.48.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LOW

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of LOW opened at $231.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $133.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $176.50 and a 12-month high of $237.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $227.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.60.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The firm had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. United Bank grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,780,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.