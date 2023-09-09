Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $575.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $273.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $499.41.

Charter Communications stock opened at $422.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $297.66 and a 12 month high of $452.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $406.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $366.82.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.66 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 35.69% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 31.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 2,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.16, for a total value of $879,808.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,285,721.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 104.9% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,984,000 after purchasing an additional 617,287 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 462.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,345,000 after buying an additional 445,200 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 507.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,557,000 after buying an additional 398,954 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,163,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,854,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,812,000 after buying an additional 354,807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

