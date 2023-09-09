Morgan Stanley Lowers LG Display (NYSE:LPL) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LG Display in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company.

LG Display Trading Down 1.0 %

LG Display stock opened at $4.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.38. LG Display has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $6.68.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The electronics maker reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter. LG Display had a negative net margin of 20.53% and a negative return on equity of 42.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that LG Display will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of LG Display

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of LG Display by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LG Display in the 1st quarter worth approximately $591,919,000,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of LG Display in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of LG Display by 488.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 11,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 9,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of LG Display in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

