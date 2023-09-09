Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Initiates Coverage on Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM)

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AGM opened at $167.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.06. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 52 week low of $97.76 and a 52 week high of $180.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.76. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $84.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Federal Agricultural Mortgage will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is currently 31.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federal Agricultural Mortgage

In other news, SVP Brian M. Brinch sold 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.72, for a total transaction of $159,461.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,017.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Brian M. Brinch sold 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.72, for a total transaction of $159,461.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,017.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis L. Brack sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $75,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,199,353.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,284 shares of company stock worth $1,957,688 in the last three months. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,665,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,772,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy segments. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

