Royal Bank of Canada Increases Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) Price Target to C$1.50

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.30 to C$1.20 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.10 to C$1.25 in a research note on Tuesday.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Stock Performance

About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure stock opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.70. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $0.98.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable space. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas and NGLs; and NGL extraction and marketing.

