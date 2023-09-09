LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.50.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT opened at $55.79 on Tuesday. LeMaitre Vascular has a twelve month low of $41.78 and a twelve month high of $68.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 49.37, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.97.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $50.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.29 million. As a group, research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LeMaitre Vascular Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LeMaitre Vascular

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 555.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

