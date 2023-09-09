The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Price Target to $16.00

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Free Report) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Sterling Check from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sterling Check has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:STER opened at $12.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.25. Sterling Check has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 643.50 and a beta of 0.11.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Sterling Check had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $190.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.06 million. Equities research analysts expect that Sterling Check will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Sterling Check news, Director Adrian M. Jones sold 9,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $105,570,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,676,439 shares in the company, valued at $606,164,629.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven L. Barnett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total value of $132,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 270,535 shares in the company, valued at $3,571,062. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Adrian M. Jones sold 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $105,570,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,676,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,164,629.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,155,486 shares of company stock worth $119,138,551 over the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Sterling Check by 53.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,322,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,674 shares during the period. Progeny 3 Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sterling Check by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 3,838,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,065,000 after buying an additional 626,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sterling Check by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,888,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,960,000 after buying an additional 66,555 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sterling Check by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,959,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,024,000 after buying an additional 728,411 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sterling Check by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,933,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,111,000 after buying an additional 131,575 shares during the period. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

