Guggenheim Boosts Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Price Target to $52.00

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Guggenheim from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on INSM. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, August 4th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insmed presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.71.

Insmed Price Performance

NASDAQ INSM opened at $26.26 on Tuesday. Insmed has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.87.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.68). Insmed had a negative net margin of 258.22% and a negative return on equity of 3,789.32%. The company had revenue of $77.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS. Insmed’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Insmed will post -5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Roger Adsett sold 8,981 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $173,512.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,924,120.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 8,868 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $170,886.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,352.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,589 shares of company stock valued at $359,332 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INSM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Insmed by 12.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Insmed by 2.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Insmed by 0.5% in the second quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 144,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Insmed by 3.8% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Insmed by 36.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

