Citigroup Upgrades ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) to Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ENN Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 7th.

Get ENN Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ENN Energy

ENN Energy Stock Performance

About ENN Energy

OTCMKTS XNGSY opened at $28.76 on Tuesday. ENN Energy has a 12 month low of $27.72 and a 12 month high of $65.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75.

(Get Free Report)

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ENN Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENN Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.