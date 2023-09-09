Citigroup Upgrades ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) to Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ENN Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 7th.
Get Our Latest Report on ENN Energy
ENN Energy Stock Performance
About ENN Energy
ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ENN Energy
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- The Best 5 Small Cap AI Companies to Buy Now
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Up Stocks
- Miso Robotics Stock: Is an IPO Coming Soon?
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- 3 Stocks to Play the Easing Food Supply Chain
Receive News & Ratings for ENN Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENN Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.