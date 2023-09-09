Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CleanSpark from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.25.

CLSK stock opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.27. CleanSpark has a 12 month low of $1.74 and a 12 month high of $7.60. The company has a market cap of $671.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 3.85.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $45.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.20 million. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 73.22% and a negative return on equity of 21.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CleanSpark will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in CleanSpark by 41.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 929,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 273,036 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 4.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 410,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 17,393 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 31,612.9% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,203,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 7.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 85,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark, Inc engages in bitcoin mining operations. It develops sustainable infrastructure for Bitcoin, a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company also provides traditional data center services to its clients, such as providing customers with rack space, power, and equipment, as well as cloud services, including virtual services, virtual storage, and data backup services.

