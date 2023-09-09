World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
World Fuel Services Price Performance
About World Fuel Services
World Kinect Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment offers fuel supply and comprehensive service solutions globally.
