Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) PT Raised to $75.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.13.

OLLI opened at $76.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.85. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $44.72 and a 1 year high of $80.94.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $514.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 4,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $343,589.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,531,132. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,549 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total value of $260,425.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,536,916. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 4,690 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $343,589.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,531,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,139 shares of company stock valued at $670,006 over the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 204.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

