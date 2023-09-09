J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Price Target Raised to GBX 238

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 209 ($2.64) to GBX 238 ($3.01) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of J Sainsbury from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JSAIY

J Sainsbury Stock Up 0.3 %

J Sainsbury Company Profile

JSAIY opened at $13.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. J Sainsbury has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.59.

(Get Free Report)

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.