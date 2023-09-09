J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Price Target Raised to GBX 238

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 209 ($2.64) to GBX 238 ($3.01) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, Citigroup cut shares of J Sainsbury from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.
J Sainsbury Stock Up 0.3 %
J Sainsbury Company Profile
J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.
