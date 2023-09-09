Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) Given Neutral Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their neutral rating on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in a research note on Thursday, August 24th.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Stock Down 3.1 %

MIGI opened at $0.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.33. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $5.22.

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Mawson Infrastructure Group had a negative return on equity of 93.63% and a negative net margin of 106.86%. The business had revenue of $10.55 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mawson Infrastructure Group will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIGI. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group by 228.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 213,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 148,870 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Mawson Infrastructure Group by 216.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 110,780 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Mawson Infrastructure Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 42,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc, a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining business in the United States and Australia. It owns and operates modular data centers. The company is based in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

