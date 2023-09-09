Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CLPBY. Morgan Stanley downgraded Coloplast A/S from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Coloplast A/S from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, DNB Markets raised Coloplast A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $900.00.

Get Coloplast A/S alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLPBY

Coloplast A/S Trading Down 0.4 %

About Coloplast A/S

OTCMKTS:CLPBY opened at $11.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.52. The company has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Coloplast A/S has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $14.77.

(Get Free Report)

Coloplast A/S develops and sells intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates through Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, Voice and Respiratory Care, and Wound & Skin Care segments. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coloplast A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coloplast A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.