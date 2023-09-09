Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Price Target Increased to C$5.00 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Free Report) had its price objective upped by ATB Capital from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

Get Athabasca Oil alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Athabasca Oil

Athabasca Oil Stock Performance

Shares of ATH stock opened at C$3.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.38, a PEG ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.26. Athabasca Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$1.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.20.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$282.61 million for the quarter. Athabasca Oil had a return on equity of 47.09% and a net margin of 55.17%. Analysts expect that Athabasca Oil will post 0.2401316 earnings per share for the current year.

Athabasca Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Athabasca Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athabasca Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.