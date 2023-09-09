Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) PT Raised to C$33.00 at National Bank Financial

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Free Report) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$28.00 to C$33.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CBWBF. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$26.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday.
Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.
