Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Commerzbank from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Commerzbank

Commerzbank Trading Up 1.7 %

CRZBY opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.09. Commerzbank has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $12.75.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter.

Commerzbank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market products and services to private and small business customers, corporate groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients in Germany and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.