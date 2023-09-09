Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports.
Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Commerzbank from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.
Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter.
Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market products and services to private and small business customers, corporate groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients in Germany and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients.
