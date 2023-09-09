Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Price Target Increased to C$32.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Free Report) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CBWBF. Barclays upped their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Canadian Western Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 4th. CIBC lowered their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Canadian Western Bank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBWBF
Canadian Western Bank Stock Performance
Canadian Western Bank Company Profile
Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian Western Bank
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- The Best 5 Small Cap AI Companies to Buy Now
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Miso Robotics Stock: Is an IPO Coming Soon?
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- 3 Stocks to Play the Easing Food Supply Chain
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.