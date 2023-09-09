Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Price Target Increased to C$32.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Free Report) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CBWBF. Barclays upped their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Canadian Western Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 4th. CIBC lowered their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Canadian Western Bank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Canadian Western Bank Stock Performance

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

OTCMKTS CBWBF opened at $21.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.69. Canadian Western Bank has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $21.37.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

