Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Price Target Increased to C$79.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Desjardins from C$74.00 to C$79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Price Performance

Shares of ANCTF opened at $52.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.56. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of $39.28 and a twelve month high of $53.91.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.62 billion for the quarter.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.