Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Price Target Raised to C$18.00 at Bank of America

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) had its price target upped by Bank of America from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

AGI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities raised shares of Alamos Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. National Bankshares set a C$21.25 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th.

Alamos Gold Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of AGI stock opened at C$16.10 on Tuesday. Alamos Gold has a 1-year low of C$8.74 and a 1-year high of C$19.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of C$6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.04. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The company had revenue of C$350.59 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.7553763 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.45%.

In other news, Senior Officer Colin Webster sold 10,274 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.61, for a total transaction of C$180,899.46. In related news, Senior Officer Gregory S. Fisher sold 5,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.65, for a total value of C$83,632.95. Also, Senior Officer Colin Webster sold 10,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.61, for a total value of C$180,899.46. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

