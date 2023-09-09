BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Research Coverage Started at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on BYD in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a buy rating for the company.

BYD Price Performance

About BYD

Shares of BYD stock opened at $31.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.38 and a 200 day moving average of $30.65. BYD has a 12 month low of $21.29 and a 12 month high of $36.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.14 and a beta of 0.58.

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: The Secondary Rechargeable Batteries and Photovoltaic; Mobile Phone Components, Assembly, and Other Products; and Automobiles, Automobile-Related Products and Other Products.

