Desjardins Boosts Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Price Target to C$79.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Desjardins from C$74.00 to C$79.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on ATD.B
Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance
About Alimentation Couche-Tard
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alimentation Couche-Tard
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- The Best 5 Small Cap AI Companies to Buy Now
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- Miso Robotics Stock: Is an IPO Coming Soon?
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- 3 Stocks to Play the Easing Food Supply Chain
Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.