Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) PT Raised to C$31.00 at Barclays

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on CBWBF. CIBC reduced their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Canadian Western Bank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Canadian Western Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 4th.
Read Our Latest Report on CBWBF
Canadian Western Bank Stock Performance
About Canadian Western Bank
Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian Western Bank
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- The Best 5 Small Cap AI Companies to Buy Now
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- Miso Robotics Stock: Is an IPO Coming Soon?
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- 3 Stocks to Play the Easing Food Supply Chain
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.