Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) PT Raised to C$31.00 at Barclays

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CBWBF. CIBC reduced their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Canadian Western Bank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Canadian Western Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 4th.

Canadian Western Bank Stock Performance

About Canadian Western Bank

CBWBF stock opened at $21.24 on Tuesday. Canadian Western Bank has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $21.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.55 and its 200-day moving average is $18.69.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

