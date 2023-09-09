Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Upgraded to Buy by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Barclays upgraded Boliden AB (publ) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Boliden AB (publ) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank downgraded Boliden AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded Boliden AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $368.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDNNY opened at $52.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.10. Boliden AB has a twelve month low of $51.15 and a twelve month high of $92.60.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter.

About Boliden AB (publ)

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

