Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) to “Buy”

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Akzo Nobel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.40.

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AKZOY opened at $26.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Akzo Nobel has a 52-week low of $17.85 and a 52-week high of $29.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.53. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.63%. As a group, analysts forecast that Akzo Nobel will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Akzo Nobel

(Get Free Report)

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings. The company also provides performance coatings that protect and enhance ships, cars, aircraft, yachts, architectural components, consumer goods, and oil and gas facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.