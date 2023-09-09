RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RDCM opened at $8.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.40 and a 200 day moving average of $9.60. The company has a market capitalization of $127.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.17 and a beta of 0.87. RADCOM has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $11.91.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.40 million. RADCOM had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 2.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RADCOM will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in RADCOM by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in RADCOM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in RADCOM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in RADCOM by 224.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 27,479 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in RADCOM by 209.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 83,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 56,500 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

